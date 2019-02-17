Lena Headey: I thought rejecting Weinstein’s advances made me lose jobs

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey has said that for a time she thought she had lost out on acting jobs because she rejected Harvey Weinstein’s advances.

In October 2017 Headey shared an account of multiple interactions with the movie mogul, who is facing dozens of allegations of sexual assault by stars across the film world.

The 45-year-old, who played Cersei Lannister in the HBO hit series, said that on at least three occasions he propositioned her or invited her to hotel rooms.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women in the film industry (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Headey said that when the extent of the allegations against Weinstein became clear she began to think whether he had made efforts to block her career.

She said: “Well, after he was discovered to be a slimeball, on a grander scale than me just knowing it, I did start thinking, ‘F***, maybe because I didn’t shag him, that’s impacted a decade of my working life.

“Because I did two jobs for (Weinstein-founded) Miramax before those incidents, and after that there was nothing.”

However, Headey stopped short of agreeing her decision had caused job offers to vanish altogether, saying: “I wouldn’t give him that many props.”