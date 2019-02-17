Hans Zimmer writes theme and score for new seven-part David Attenborough series

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will score One Planet: Seven Worlds – a new BBC series exploring the continents narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

It will mark the German’s third major outing in collaboration with the corporation’s Natural History Unit after he worked on the music for Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Alongside Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe, his co-composers in music production company Bleeding Fingers, Zimmer will write the theme and score to the new production.

Hans Zimmer will score the BBC’s One Planet: Seven Worlds (Yui Mok/PA)

The 61-year-old said viewers should expect One Planet: Seven Worlds to diverge from the BBC’s other landmark natural history series.

“To compose music for yet another groundbreaking BBC natural history show is something we were incredibly excited about, particularly after such wonderful experiences with Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II,” he said.

“It’s very different from previous big landmark series – each episode is a real, tangible place, a place where we live and belong and a place with its own unique feel and distinct character and that’s really exciting from a musical perspective.

“The character of each continent will be reflected in the music and I think that will resonate with the audience.”

Sir David Attenborough is returning to BBC One to present the new natural history series (Peter Byrne/PA)

The news was announced on Monday to coincide with BBC Studios’ showcase event in Liverpool, the world’s largest international television market hosted by a single distributor.

Zimmer is perhaps the best known contemporary film score composer, with credits on movies including the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, Dunkirk and The Dark Knight trilogy among others.

He will be joined by naturalist and broadcaster Sir David, executive producer of One Planet: Seven Worlds, at a talk during the showcase event.

BBC Studio’s CEO Tim Davie said: “We are thrilled that Hans and Bleeding Fingers are onboard once more for what will be an incredible series.

“His musical flair is unsurpassed and we cannot wait to have his immersive sonic experience enthrall us when we watch One Planet: Seven Worlds.”