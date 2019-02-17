Ed Sheeran’s Narnia adventure for 28th birthday

Ed Sheeran has marked his birthday by paying a visit to Narnia.

The singer-songwriter turned 28 on February 17 and posted a picture on Instagram showing him reading one of the books in author CS Lewis’s The Chronicles Of Narnia series.

“Never too old for Narnia,” posted the star.

Sheeran’s fans were thrilled at the image, which appears to show Sheeran reading The Horse And His Boy, one of the seven fantasy novels in the much-loved set.

“Happy birthday and that’s the best Narnia book by far,” said one person on Instagram.

“That’s my new favourite picture,” posted another.