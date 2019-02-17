Dolly Parton: Me Too means now is the perfect time for my show to come to the UK

Country star Dolly Parton says the Me Too movement means now is the perfect time for her musical about women in the workplace to open in the UK.

9 To 5 The Musical, which features music and lyrics by Parton, follows office worker Violet Newstead as she takes revenge on her sexist boss.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Savoy Theatre during the gala night, the performer said she hoped women walked away feeling “empowered” by the show.

London is suddenly a lot more fabulous! @DollyParton on the red carpet #9to5Mudical pic.twitter.com/9RwzdCw0XT — 9 to 5 the Musical (@9to5MusicalUK) February 17, 2019

She said: “I think it is as relevant now as it was before. In a way, with the new Me Too movement, I think this is a really good time for it, and that’s what really inspired them to actually come here to the West End to do it.

“We tried to get here a few years ago but now the timing’s good and we girls are out there saying: ‘Yes we can do it.’ We’ve still got a long way to go, but it is very entertaining in addition to making a good point.”

Asked what she hoped the audience would get from the show, she replied: “I hope they go away feeling fun, like they have had a good time, feeling inspired by the music, and I hope the girls go away feeling empowered.”

Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the stage version features Caroline Sheen as Violet, Amber Davies as Judy, Brian Conley as Franklin and Natalie McQueen as Doralee.

Asked whether she had any advice to offer the UK on the matter of Brexit, the US singer replied: “We can’t hardly even take care of our own problems, let alone try and solve yours.”

9 To 5 The Musical runs at the Savoy Theatre until August 31.