DOI viewers dazzled by Phillip Schofield’s ‘daring’ look
Fans were talking about Phillip as well as Holly on Sunday.
Dancing On Ice fans took a break from talking about Holly Willoughby’s latest dress to discuss her co-host Phillip Schofield’s look on Sunday.
Willoughby’s fashion choices are always a talking point on social media.
But on Sunday, discussion of her green gown took a backseat to talk of Schofield’s jacket, which was black but had lapels in a camouflage material.
“So Phil’s lapels, will they be getting their own twitter account at all?” joked one viewer on Twitter.
“May I say Philip I love that tux your wearing tonight. Camo,silky lapels,,,very daring,” said another, while one asked: “Camo lapels , when did that become a thing?”
Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate India Willoughby quipped: “Philip Schofield would make a great James Bond baddie.”
However, Schofield’s look did not completely steal the show, with many tweets mentioning Willoughby’s long, form-fitting dress.
“Holly’s dress omgggg,” tweeted one fan.
“Love Holly’s dress, the colour is fab!” said another.
Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.
