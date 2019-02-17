DOI viewers dazzled by Phillip Schofield’s ‘daring’ look

Dancing On Ice fans took a break from talking about Holly Willoughby’s latest dress to discuss her co-host Phillip Schofield’s look on Sunday.

Willoughby’s fashion choices are always a talking point on social media.

But on Sunday, discussion of her green gown took a backseat to talk of Schofield’s jacket, which was black but had lapels in a camouflage material.

“So Phil’s lapels, will they be getting their own twitter account at all?” joked one viewer on Twitter.

“May I say Philip I love that tux your wearing tonight. Camo,silky lapels,,,very daring,” said another, while one asked: “Camo lapels , when did that become a thing?”

@Schofe may I say Philip I love that tux your wearing tonight.Camo,silky lapels,,,very daring.#DancingOnIce — mark dabbs (@mark272) February 17, 2019

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate India Willoughby quipped: “Philip Schofield would make a great James Bond baddie.”

Philip Schofield would make a great James Bond baddie #DancingonIce — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 17, 2019

However, Schofield’s look did not completely steal the show, with many tweets mentioning Willoughby’s long, form-fitting dress.

“Holly’s dress omgggg,” tweeted one fan.

“Love Holly’s dress, the colour is fab!” said another.

love Holly's dress, the colour is fab! #dancingonice — Charly Ellis (@CharlzJade) February 17, 2019

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.