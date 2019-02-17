Dame Joan Collins congratulates husband on 17th wedding anniversary

Dame Joan Collins congratulated her husband Percy Gibson as the couple celebrated 17 years of marriage.

The actress, 85, tied the knot with Gibson – her fifth husband – on February 17 2002.

Marking their anniversary on Sunday, Dame Joan shared a picture from their nuptials on Instagram and wrote: “Celebrating 17 wonderful fun-filled happy years today!

“#happyanniversary and #congratulations to my #hubby!”

Dame Joan was just 18 when she married first husband actor Maxwell Reed in 1952.

She went on to marry actor, singer and songwriter Anthony Newley in 1963, producer Ron Kass in 1972 and Swedish singer Peter Holm in 1985.