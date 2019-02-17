Bette Midler to sing Mary Poppins Returns song at Oscars ceremony

Bette Midler has revealed that she will perform an Oscar-nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns during next week’s star-studded ceremony.

The Hollywood veteran will sing The Place Where Lost Things Go from the sequel to the well-loved 1964 film.

Midler, 73, confirmed on Twitter that she would be taking on the song, which is nominated in the music (original song) category.

So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"…"The Place Where Lost Things Go" …so excited!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019

It was originally thought that only two of the five songs nominated in the category would be performed at the 91st Oscars, but the Academy rowed back on the decision.

She joins Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga among others in performing on the night.