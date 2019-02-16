Ronan Keating’s daughter, 17, fails to pass audition stage of The Voice

The 17-year-old daughter of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating has failed to pass the audition stage of The Voice.

Missy Keating could not convince the coaches to turn during Saturday night’s blind auditions, despite a rousing performance of CeeLo Green’s Forget You.

Singing alongside her friend Georgia Gaffney as GGMK, Missy came close to persuading Olly Murs to press his button.

With Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson’s teams already full, GGMK were hoping to impress Sir Tom Jones and Murs and secure one of the final two places in the battles stage of the competition.

But at the last second Murs balked and a pained looked flashed across his face as he withdrew his hand.

Before going on stage Missy had told viewers: “I’m just praying they turn.”

She added: “My family has inspired us so much. I’ve grown up around music, my dad Ronan being in Boyzone.

“He was my age when he started so I just want to start my career now and get a move on. I’m going to be terrified.”

But her best efforts were not enough. After walking offstage Missy comforted Gaffney, telling her: “It’s okay – don’t cry.

“We got up and did it. Look how far we came.”

The Voice coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

As the duo disappeared Hudson said: “I liked the song choice and arrangement.”

Sir Tom added noncommittally: “Yeah, it was nice.”

Missy is the child of Keating and broadcaster Yvonne Connolly. The pair married in 1998 but separated in 2010, not finalising their divorce until 2015.

Keating, 41, married his current wife, Australian fashion designer and producer-director Storm Uechtritz, in August that year and they welcomed a son in 2017.

The Voice continues on ITV.