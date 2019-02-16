Louise Redknapp relaunches solo music career with Warner Music UK

Louise Redknapp has signed with Warner Music UK, the home of pop stars including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Clean Bandit.

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star is hoping to relaunch her solo career following a stint on stage.

Redknapp said: “25 years ago I signed my first solo deal with Parlophone, and I am so excited to be continuing my journey with the Warner Music family.

Louise Redknapp signs with Warner Music UK (Warner Music UK/PA)

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear this new album”

Redknapp starred as Sally Bowles in the 2017 UK tour of Cabaret.

More recently she confirmed she will return to the musical 9 To 5 in mid-March, after taking time out due to injuring her wrist in a fall.

The 44-year-old found fame as part of the R&B pop group Eternal, whose 1993 debut Always And Forever became a UK number two album.

She and her retired footballer husband Jamie divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.