Carla Connor desperate to protect Roy Cropper over boat fire

The innocent will continue to be blamed for a dramatic fire on Coronation Street as Carla Connor seeks to protect those she loves.

In a dramatic episode, the Lost Buoy boat bought for Peter Barlow went up in flames and his lover Abi Franklin was immediately implicated in the suspected arson, which appeared like an act of revenge.

Roy Cropper is in fact behind the destructive act, but Carla is in no rush to reveal the truth about her father figure’s attack on the boat and hurries into a cover-up.

The actress who plays Carla, Alison King, said: “The fact that Abi is in the frame is not at all premeditated, it is nothing to do with Peter and her, it is simply that if people are suspecting Abi they won’t be looking at Roy, it is convenient.

“It is unlike Carla, but she is desperate to protect Roy.

“As far as she is concerned if people are jumping to the natural conclusion that it must be Abi then that is fine with her. She knows differently now, but Roy is the person she wants to protect.”

King has indicated that the developing storyline will see Carla continue to protect Roy from justice and let the world believe the fire was an act of revenge between recently split lovers.

But there is no plan for when Roy finds out who is truly guilty of the seemingly accidental fire.

King said: “She hasn’t really allowed for Roy’s really strong principles in all of this, she has just swept in and made the decision for him. She would expect him to be mortified if he realises what he has done.”