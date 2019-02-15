Twitter utterly bemused as Kenny G serenades Kim and Kanye on Valentine’s Day

Twitter users were left bewildered after Kim Kardashian posted a video of her Valentine’s gift from Kanye West: Kenny G playing in her living room surrounded by roses.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ??? pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

The clip shows the famed saxophonist doing his thing in a sparse room denuded of furniture, with single roses in individual vases scattered over the floor.

And while Kim seemed more than happy with the gift from her rapper husband, for others it seemed like something closer to a “nightmare”.

Kenny G is the worst possible thing you could find in your living room. Worse than alligators. https://t.co/do4XX9v8bg — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 14, 2019

What a strange nightmare. https://t.co/fgUcUefsyQ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 14, 2019

It’s like a scene out of Knightmare.“Where am I?”“You’re in a room, be careful as there are loads of flowers all over the floor and you can’t knock them down as Kenny G will hear you and attack.” https://t.co/SKc4xWh2d5 — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) February 15, 2019

I respect Kenny G but this looks like a room setup in one of those "Saw" movies https://t.co/NTcm0zOdGt — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) February 14, 2019

Advertising

A lot of people were more interested in seeing what happened next.

Great content but really just need the follow up clip of him trying to get out of there without breaking 100 bud vases. https://t.co/n46s6cGPWg — mamrie hart (@mametown) February 14, 2019

ok but why didn't you record Kenny G trying to leave and knocking over 45 individual rose vases https://t.co/A4cS14rW6z — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 14, 2019

post the video of all the small talk you 3 had to do right after this ! https://t.co/gZg3B0cdsF — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) February 15, 2019

Advertising

What does Kenny G do after this? Does he just pack up and leave like he's some local musician for hire or does he hang out with Kim and Kanye? https://t.co/Ul0ViKJ6Fk — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 14, 2019

KENNY YOU BETTER NOT BE LATE TO MY GIG AFTER!! I ALREADY PAID YOU!!! https://t.co/ilQXvSgUFG — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) February 14, 2019

Some were struck by the opulence of the scene.

This is why we need a higher marginal tax rate. https://t.co/x9gwWc2Qet — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) February 14, 2019

Others were worried for the saxophonist’s safety.

free kenny g — ?????? ?????? (@333333333433333) February 15, 2019

Kenny G is 100% trapped in the Kardashian/West house and is sending out an SOS with this video. pic.twitter.com/bHPkwyzBfz — Zachary Adam Gray (@ZacharyAdamGray) February 14, 2019

And some were just concerned about the personal assistants.

Forget about Kenny G, this is how celebrity personal assistant hell looks like. pic.twitter.com/ngrpBWLHvu — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) February 14, 2019

But one question remained unanswered – did Kanye himself even know this was going to happen?