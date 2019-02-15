It’s amazing women are being recognised at the Brits, says pop singer Raye

Pop singer Raye has said it is “amazing” more “talented” women are being recognised at the Brit Awards.

Women dominate this year’s shortlist, with female solo artists Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie both earning four nominations.

Raye – real name Rachel Keen – features on Jax Jones’ song You Don’t Know Me, which is nominated in the best British single category.

The 21-year-old said: “I think that’s amazing. There are so many amazing talented females in music who deserve to be recognised for their work.

“Female equality is really important to me – I’m actually hosting an all-women’s writing camp on International Women’s Day with all female writers, artists and musicians so that we can all make music together.”

Raye recently paid students at the Brit School a surprise visit to help them re-record her top 10 hit.

The trip – organised by Brit Award sponsors Mastercard – saw her help the students use shower cubicles, known for providing good acoustics, to record their takes.

The singer is an alumnus of the Croydon school, which is famous for producing stars like Amy Winehouse and Adele.

Raye helps students at the Brit School mix one of their songs (Mastercard/PA)

In a video of her visit, the south London-born singer meets students in one of the school’s recording studios.

She helps the group re-record her number-three hit with house music producer and DJ Jax Jones.

Speaking after the visit, Raye said: “Meeting the students definitely brought back memories for me.

The south Londoner features on Jax Jones’ Brit Award-nominated track (Mastercard/PA)

“I remember being in that position, feeling really blessed to be able to attend the school and all the amazing teachers and facilities we had there.

“I also remember being super hungry to be successful – being at that school confirmed how badly I had to make my dreams a reality.”

The Brit Awards will take place on February 20 at London’s O2 Arena at 8pm.