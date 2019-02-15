Armie Hammer says perfect husband film role played havoc in own marriage

Hollywood star Armie Hammer says his new role as a perfect husband has played havoc with his own marriage.

The US actor, 32, stars with British actress Felicity Jones in the film On The Basis Of Sex.

Jones, 35, plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biographical legal drama about the pioneering Supreme Court Justice’s struggle for equal rights, while Hammer is her supportive husband Martin.

Hammer told The Graham Norton Show that he could not believe his eyes when he was handed the script for the movie, which opens in the 1950s, because the man he plays in the biopic is so perfect.

“When I read the script it described a husband that was incredibly progressive and supportive and perfect and charming and I thought, ‘This guy is too good to be true,’ so I employed a researcher to find out where the bodies were buried!

“I felt sure there was something wrong with him, but he really was the most amazing person and everyone loved him,” Hammer said.

“He was so perfect that, as an actor, I found it hard to know what to do with him.”

And he admitted the role cast a slight shadow over his own marriage to actress Elizabeth Chambers.

(left to right) Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Stephen Merchant, and Rob Beckett filming The Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“It’s a high standard to live up to, and now that my wife has seen the film, every so often, if I fail to live up to his standards, she casually looks at me and says, ‘Marty wouldn’t do that’.”

Actress Jones told the BBC One chat show that her teeth were too British for her role as US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg.

“I kept looking at Ruth and she had the most perfectly formed American teeth, and then I would look at mine, which are distinctly British and a little bit gnarly, so I had my pointy ones capped while I was shooting,” the Rogue One star said.

“It sounds painful but it wasn’t too bad.”

Norton’s show this week also features Stephen Merchant, Rob Beckett, Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight (Friday) on BBC One at 10.35pm.