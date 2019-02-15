Ariana Grande tops singles and album charts

Ariana Grande is at the top of the singles and album charts.

Thank U, Next is the top-selling album, while the singer’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored is the number one single.

Grande, 25, is also the first female artist in UK chart history to replace herself at the top of the chart, the Official Charts Company said.

She has knocked her previous number one track, 7 Rings, down to second place.

Madonna is the only other female artist to have held the first two positions in the chart simultaneously, with Into The Groove and Holiday in 1985, but she did not knock herself off the top spot.

Madonna previously occupied the top two places in the chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Another Grande track, Needy, debuts in eighth place, making the US singer the first female since Ruby Murray in 1955 to have three top 10 singles as a lead artist in the same week, the Official Charts Company said.

The Greatest Showman is number two in the album chart, followed by rapper AJ Tracey’s self-titled album, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and The Specials’ new release Encore.

In the singles chart, the top five is completed by Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved in third place, Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger and Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up.

Advice, a single with up-and-coming rapper Cadet, who died in a car crash on his way to perform at a gig last weekend, re-enters the Top 40 at 36.