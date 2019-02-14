Tom Walker: I’ve bought my own Glastonbury ticket again

Tom Walker has bought his own Glastonbury Festival ticket just in case he does not get booked for the stage.

The Brit-nominated singer previously forked out for a ticket for the festival but ended up performing there.

Tom Walker gets a surprise message from his biggest fan!@IamTomWalker pic.twitter.com/E0YuwBZjSc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 14, 2019

The 37-year-old told Good Morning Britain: “I bought the ticket thinking I was going to go as a punter but ended up doing two gigs. It was amazing…

“And, just in case they don’t ask me this year, I’ve bought a ticket again.”

He said he “wasn’t taking any chances”, adding: “It’s my favourite festival.”

Walker’s grandmother sent in a video message to the singer on the show.

“She’s such a sweetheart … She went to her first festival last year – at 80 years old. She just came down for the day.”

The Leave A Light On singer joked: “She started the mosh pit!”