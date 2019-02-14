Lady Gaga gets tattoo inspired by A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has got two new tattoos, one of which appears to commemorate her efforts in Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

The singer and actress shared a picture on Instagram of a large inking down her back, a line drawing of a rose from her lower back to her neck, with the words “la vie en rose” etched around it.

In the film, Gaga sings a rendition of the Edith Piaf song La Vie En Rose, in character as struggling artist Ally.

Along with the image, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’ by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose.”

A second post revealed a music note tattoo on her arm, with the caption: “G A G A… and when you get a tattoo and you’re me you always have to get two. Also by @winterstone and also a matching tattoo w my bestie and manager @wanaynay.”

The Bad Romance hitmaker is believed to have more than a dozen tattoos on her body.

They include a peace sign on the inside of her left wrist, the words “Tokyo love” on her shoulder and a “Little Monsters” inking on her arm, in memory of her fanbase.

Gaga, 32, is nominated for best actress for her role in A Star Is Born at the Oscars.

The film, directed by her co-star Bradley Cooper, is also up for best picture, best actor (for Cooper) and best original song for Shallow.