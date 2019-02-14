Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with private Kenny G show on Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian West was spoiled on Valentine’s Day by husband Kanye West, who surprised her with a private performance by Kenny G.

The reality TV star shared her joy at discovering the acclaimed saxophonist in her living room, surrounded by dozens and dozens of single roses in glass vases on the floor.

She shared a video of the musician playing to her with her nearly 60 million Twitter followers, and gushed: “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day.”

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ??? pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Kardashian West, 38, posted another, in which he played Somewhere Over The Rainbow, as she continued to enjoy her elaborate present on the romantic day.

She then tweeted: “Best husband award goes to mine !!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the rapper, 41, married in 2014.

They have three children together – daughters North and Chicago, and son Saint – and are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate.