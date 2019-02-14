Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts among stars celebrating Valentine’s Day

Giovanni Pernice sent a romantic message in Italian to Ashley Roberts as the couple joined a host of stars celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Love Island star Dani Dyer and singer Rochelle Humes were also among those professing their love on social media on Thursday.

However, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack led others in celebrating being single with messages of self-love.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Pernice shared a snap of former Pussycat Doll Roberts and himself.

He captioned it: “Buon San Valentino Principessa”, which translates from Italian as ”Happy Valentine’s Day, Princess”.

The couple met during last year’s series of the BBC show when Pernice was paired with Faye Tozer and Roberts was paired with Pasha Kovalev.

Fresh from exiting Dancing On Ice, Towie star Gemma Collins posted a body-positive message to her Instagram followers.

She made no mention of her partner, James Argent, who also appears in the ITV2 show.

Collins asked her fans to make someone feel special special today, adding that “it’s only once a year”.

Dyer posted a message to her partner, Jack Fincham, whom she met on Love Island last year and went on to win the series.

She accompanied an image of the couple with the message: “Baby I love you,” before adding “Really fancy you in this pic”.

Atack also sent a Valentine’s Day message to her fans.

The 29-year-old, who is single, posted an image to her Instagram account showing her sitting under 10 heart-shaped balloons, holding a bouquet of flowers.

The star found the gifts when she arrived at the studios of Capital FM to host its breakfast show.

Humes professed her love to husband Marvin. The Saturdays star married the JLS singer in 2012 in a star-studded ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

She wrote: “My Valentine. Celebrating a night early in our favourite place (home on the sofa).

“Two things: 1. Man I love him !!!! 2. God, he’s hot.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones made a similar public show of admiration for his wife Katya on the first Valentine’s Day since she became embroiled in a kissing scandal.

The couple put on a united front after Katya and comedian Seann Walsh apologised for locking lips on a night out.

The professional dancers used the post to promote their forthcoming show called Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream at Sadler’s Wells in London.

Stars such as Sam Claflin and Rebekah Vardy also shared tributes to their partners.