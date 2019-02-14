Cheryl reveals she is looking for love on Valentine’s Day

Cheryl has sent a message to her fans, telling them she is looking for love on Valentine’s Day.

The Greatest Dancer judge posted to Twitter on Thursday, asking her 6.13 million followers if they would like to be her date for the day.

“Wanna be my valentine?!” she wrote.

The former Girls Aloud singer previously said she had “zero desire” to start a new relationship following her split with former One Direction member Liam Payne.

The couple announced the end of their two-year relationship in July last year.

Cheryl said she had become consumed by love for their son Bear, whom she described as “the man of my dreams”.