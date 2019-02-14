Cat and mouse games resume in first trailer for second series of Killing Eve

Sandra Oh is on the hunt for Jodie Comer’s villainous Villanelle in the first trailer for the second series of Killing Eve.

The Golden Globe winner returns as Eve Polastri in the first footage from the new episodes, which sees Villanelle in hospital after she was stabbed by Eve last series.

The duo seem poised to resume their game of cat-and-mouse, as Eve can be seen on the phone saying: “I found Villanelle, I think I’m going to kill her.”

Sometimes they see redThe wait makes them blueEve and VillanelleAre ready for you.Season 2. April 7. 8pm. @BBCAmerica. x pic.twitter.com/HKXPWIkQgl — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 14, 2019

And Villanelle is back to her old tricks as she is discovered rifling through a kitchen draw, looking for a kitchen knife.

When she is asked why, she replies: “To stab you with.”

The trailer, which features a slowed-down cover of Robert Palmer’s Addicted To Love, also shows Eve receiving funeral flowers spelling out her own name.

The show will return to US channel BBC America on April 7. A UK air date is yet to be announced.