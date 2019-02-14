Alan Carr and Graham Norton confirmed as judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Graham Norton and Alan Carr have been confirmed as celebrity judges in the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The spin-off of the popular US show will feature the two comic presenters alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judging panel.

Carr said the opportunity is a “dream come true” and Norton said he is “ridiculously happy” to appear on the show, which will offer a glimpse of the UK drag scene.

The pair will rotate their appearances through episodes, alongside the fixed panel and other celebrity guest judges.

Both presenters have met RuPaul before, with Norton having been a guest on the famed drag queen’s US show in 2016, and Carr interviewing him on Chatty Man.

RuPaul will be bringing his show to the UK this year (PA)

The UK spin-off of the global hit will end with the crowning of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

Carr said: “To be sat next to Michelle Visage and Mama Ru as a guest judge on possibly one of my all-time favourite shows ever is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to see what the UK queens have got in store – it’s going to be sickening.”

Graham Norton has already starred as a guest judge on the US version (Ian West/PA)

Norton said: “Becoming part of the Drag Race family makes me ridiculously happy. I can’t wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party.”

Filming is expected to take place in London, with 10 UK drag artists to be invited to compete. The show will be available on BBC iPlayer.

RuPaul, said: “I was both shocked and delighted when Graham and Alan told me they’d be wearing ‘tucking panties’ when sitting at the judges’ table.

“I told them it was not necessary, but they insisted. Now that’s what I call dedication.”