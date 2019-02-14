Aerosmith’s Walk Of Fame ceremony postponed due to bad weather

The ceremony to induct Aerosmith into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been postponed due to bad weather.

The rock band was supposed to be star number 2,657 on the historic Los Angeles landmark but will now have to wait after torrential rain caused flooding across Southern California.

FOLKS, WE TRIED TO GET OUR STAR ? TODAY… BUT ITS UNDERWATER AND WE FORGOT OUR SCUBA GEAR!! NEW DATE FOR @HWDWALKOFFAME COMING SOON!! STAY TUNED AND STAY DRY! WE LOVE AND THANK YOU ALL! @AEROSMITH pic.twitter.com/b2gFho6ruv — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) February 14, 2019

Announcing the news, Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler tweeted: “Folks, we tried to get our star today… but it’s underwater and we forgot our scuba gear!!

“New date for @HWDWalkOfFame coming soon!! Stay tuned and stay dry! We love and thank you all!”

Due to severe weather conditions today, the #Aerosmith Walk of Fame Ceremony is postponed. Stay tuned for a new @LAWalkOfFame Ceremony date! Stay dry and rock on!!! ? — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) February 14, 2019

The band’s official Twitter account advised fans to “stay dry and rock on”.

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, which oversees the Walk Of Fame, said it is working on setting a new date.

Aerosmith, consisting of Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarist Joe Perry, drummer Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, are one of the most successful rock bands ever and have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.

Their hits include Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, the theme from 1998 disaster film Armageddon.