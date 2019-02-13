Rick Astley performs for families in hospice

Rick Astley has given a special performance to families gathered in a children’s hospice.

The singer said it was a “privilege” to perform for children and young people suffering from life-limiting conditions.

Astley and his band played to assembled families in the dining room of a hospice in Hampton, ahead of his UK tour with Take That.

The singer was also treated to a rendition of his hit Never Gonna Give You Up, performed by the hospice’s children with the assisted language programme Makaton, for those with speech difficulties.

Astley said of his visit on Tuesday: “It’s a real privilege to be able to come to the hospice, because I know all the really great work that goes on here – it’s amazing and very humbling. It’s a great place and I really enjoyed myself today.”

Rick Astley performing at the hospice in Hampton (Shooting Star Children’s Hospices)

The singer visited a Hospice in Hampton, part of Shooting Stars Children’s Hospices.

Karen Sugarman, of Shooting Star, said: “It was a fantastic afternoon and we can’t thank Rick and his band enough for taking the time to come and perform to some of our supported families.

“Music is such an important medium for many of the children we support, giving them a chance to express and enjoy themselves.”

Astley begins his UK-wide tour on April 12.