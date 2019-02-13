Reese Witherspoon wishes Big Little Lies cast a ‘Happy Galentine’s Day’

Reese Witherspoon has shared a picture with the cast of Big Little Lies as she wishes them a “Happy Galentine’s Day”.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the actress with her co-stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, who she calls a “circle of strong women”.

Witherspoon wrote: “True love is the love you have for your sisters, your girlfriends, your circle of strong women… and the ones who tell you that you have food in your teeth.

“Happy #GalentinesDay!”

The first season of Big Little Lies showed the events leading up to a murder in Monterey, California.

The second series is due to air this year and sees Meryl Streep join the cast as the mother-in-law of battered wife Celeste (Kidman).