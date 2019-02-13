People magazine names most stylish Hollywood stars

People magazine has released its list of Hollywood’s most stylish stars ahead of the Academy Awards.

The magazine calls Lupita Nyong’o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic.

Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Emily Blunt (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the “less-is-more approach”.

As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter.

Donald Glover’s style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum’s is eccentric.

Henry Golding (Ian West/PA)

People calls Henry Golding the gentleman.

The magazine is on sale in the US on Friday.