Menu

Advertising

People magazine names most stylish Hollywood stars

Showbiz | Published: | Last Updated:

Emily Blunt is the queen of whimsy, according to the magazine.

Emma Stone

People magazine has released its list of Hollywood’s most stylish stars ahead of the Academy Awards.

The magazine calls Lupita Nyong’o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic.

Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the “less-is-more approach”.

As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter.

Donald Glover’s style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum’s is eccentric.

Advertising

Henry Golding
Henry Golding (Ian West/PA)

People calls Henry Golding the gentleman.

The magazine is on sale in the US on Friday.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News