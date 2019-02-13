Advertising
People magazine names most stylish Hollywood stars
Emily Blunt is the queen of whimsy, according to the magazine.
People magazine has released its list of Hollywood’s most stylish stars ahead of the Academy Awards.
The magazine calls Lupita Nyong’o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic.
Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.
Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.
Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the “less-is-more approach”.
As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter.
Donald Glover’s style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum’s is eccentric.
People calls Henry Golding the gentleman.
The magazine is on sale in the US on Friday.
