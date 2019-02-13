Netflix reveals launch date for third series of Queer Eye

Netflix has announced that its flagship makeover series Queer Eye will return to screens for a third season this March.

Filmed in Kansas City, the new episodes will see the return of hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Netflix said the series would “bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes”.

The hosts visit Kansas City in the new episodes (Netflix/PA)

The Emmy Award-winning programme is a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which aired from 2003 to 2007.

It featured five gay men, styled the Fab Five, giving a straight man a makeover.

The reboot, which started streaming on Netflix last year, was shortened to Queer Eye to show its broadened scope.

Queer Eye series three airs on Netflix on March 15.