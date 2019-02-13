Lady Gaga defends fellow Grammy winner Cardi B

Lady Gaga has defended Cardi B amid a backlash against her Grammys triumph.

Cardi B became the first female solo artist to win best rap album at the Grammys on Sunday but was irked by trolls online who said it was undeserved.

In response, she posted an expletive-filled video to Instagram before deleting her account hours later.

Her fellow Grammy winner Gaga, who won three awards including two for her work on A Star Is Born, rushed to her defence on Tuesday.

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

She tweeted: “It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards.

“Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

Cardi B, 26, had previously posted about her admiration for Gaga.

Advertising

In 2016, Cardi B tweeted to say Gaga had “changed my life”. She said: “She inspired me to be myself & be different.”

Cardi B made history with her Grammy win for best rap album (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, made history when it was named rap album of the year at the Grammys on Sunday.

It won ahead of Swimming by Mac Miller, Victory Lap by Nipsey Hussle, Daytona by Pusha T and Astroworld by Travis Scott.

It was the first time a solo female has won the prize since its inception in 1996, though Lauryn Hill won it as part of hip-hop group Fugees, alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel in 1997.