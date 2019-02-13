Gemma Atkinson complains pregnancy makes her feel like bloated cartoon character

Gemma Atkinson has joked that being pregnant is making her feel like a bloated cartoon supervillain.

The former Emmerdale actress announced this month that she is expecting with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

Sharing an update to Instagram, she compared her good days to feeling like a superhero from the cartoon Thundercats.

But on her bad days, she added, she felt like the pink alien antagonist Krang from the comic book series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She said: “When people ask how I’m feeling being pregnant. Most days I luckily feel like cheetara from Thundercats. A powerhouse, strong, incredible, magical super woman!

“The odd few days I’m Krang from Turtles. I can’t move properly, I’m bloated and I feel like there’s a Thai boxing match happening in my uterus.”

Gemma Atkinson at the Brit Awards in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Atkinson, 34, told Marquez, 28, that today she felt closer to Krang and warned him not to return home without food and snacks.

She said: “Today, after only 4hrs sleep Its a Krang day so Gorka Marquez you know the drill, don’t come home without pizza or Doritos dude”

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

Atkinson, who is a breakfast presenter on Manchester-based Hits Radio, and Marquez confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day last year on Instagram.