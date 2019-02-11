Taylor Swift misses Grammys to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn at Baftas

Taylor Swift missed the Grammys to support her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the Baftas in London.

Despite being nominated for best pop vocal album at the ceremony in Los Angeles, the singer posted a picture of herself in the capital, adding that she was “bout to go give some high fives” after Alwyn’s film The Favourite won seven awards.

There were clues that Swift was in attendance at the ceremony when writer Safraz Manzoor tweeted: “Trying to work out if I have the courage to say hello to Taylor Swift.”

Instagram pictures shared by journalist Dan Wooton showed the pair embracing at the Baftas dinner following a big night for his dark comedy, which stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

The pair were later photographed leaving the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co afterparty hand in hand.

Swift, one of the biggest selling artists in the world, has written numerous songs about her relationships, with many speculating that several from latest album Reputation were about Alwyn.

The song Dress features the lyric: “Flashback to when you met me / Your buzz cut / And my hair bleached.”

Alwyn had a buzzcut while filming Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk while Swift had bleached hair for the first half of 2016 when they met.