Lady Gaga celebrates three Grammy wins with performance of Shallow

Lady Gaga celebrated her trio of wins at the 61st Grammy Awards with a powerful rendition of the ballad Shallow from A Star Is Born.

The singer and actress picked up three gongs at the biggest night in music on Sunday, two for her work on the film and another for her single Joanne.

Hours earlier, Gaga won a Bafta, making her the first person to win a Bafta and a Grammy on the same day.

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson performed Shallow at the Grammys (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

She celebrated with a performance on stage at the Staples Centre, where she was joined by her Shallow co-writer Mark Ronson. Wearing a sparkly catsuit, she belted out Shallow while moving energetically about the stage, whipping her hair back and kicking her legs out.

At the end of the song Gaga added a theatrical flourish, staring intensely into the camera for several seconds.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, won Grammys for best song written for visual media and best pop/duo performance for Shallow. She won best pop solo performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

?❤️a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys? — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

She reacted to the victories on Twitter. She said: “A Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it.

“Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys.”

The Grammy wins topped an incredible day for Gaga, who earlier won the best original music at the Baftas for A Star Is Born.

Her co-star and the film’s director, Bradley Cooper, was on hand to collect the prize.

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

Gaga said on Twitter: “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”