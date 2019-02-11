Cardi B leads the Grammys red carpet in outlandish oyster-inspired outfit

Cardi B made an impact as she walked the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards in an outlandish outfit that framed her like a pearl in an oyster.

The American rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, arrived at the event in Los Angeles in a dress from the French designer Mugler.

Cardi B (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Havana hit-maker Camila Cabello was also in attendance in a sparkling floor-length bright pink gown.

She tied her hair back in a ponytail, accentuating her teardrop earrings, and completed the look with smokey eye.

Camila Cabello (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga opted for a classic silver sheath dress with a ruffle. She completed her look with silver stilettos.

Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Miley Cyrus wore a tailored black suit but styled it without a shirt.

The Wrecking Ball singer added gold chain strap heels and statement diamond earrings. Her hair was swept up to one side in waves.

She was joined by country star father Billy Ray and her mother Tish. However, her husband Liam Hemsworth was not present.

Miley Cyrus (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Bebe Rexha wore one of the evening’s most striking outfits, a plunging red gown with a many-layered ruffled skirt.

A diamond necklace and teardrop earrings complemented her elegant look.

Bebe Rexha (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the way in nominations at the 61st Grammy Awards.