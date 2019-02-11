Aladdin trailer gives glimpse of Will Smith as Genie – and he’s blue

A new trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin gives fans a clear look at Will Smith in character as the Genie for the first time.

The film, which will be released in cinemas on 24 May, sees the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor take up the role famously played by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated version.

In the short clip, Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, is seen uncovering the lamp and unleashing a whirlwind of blue smoke, from which the Genie emerges.

Viewers are then given their first full sighting of the character in CGI form, with Will Smith asking Aladdin: “You really don’t know who I am? Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell?”

In December, Smith reassured fans that “I’m gonna be BLUE!” after an Entertainment Weekly cover showed him in costume in human form.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the actor quipped: “I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!! Y’all need to trust me more often!”

Advertising

The live-action film is the latest in a series of Disney reboots, notably including the Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast.

Also expected in the coming year are The Lion King, due for release in July, and Dumbo, due out in March.