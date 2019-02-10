The winners and losers at the 2019 Baftas

Winners

The Favourite – The cynical period drama might have missed out on the best film but it was the toast of the Baftas, picking up seven wins including for leading actress Olivia Colman, supporting actress Rachel Weisz and outstanding British film.



Olivia Colman – The British actress delighted and charmed the audience with her flustered appearance on stage as she collected her prize. Unable to read her notes in her excitement, she offered a shout-out to all the other winners from the film saying “we are going to get so pissed”.

Roma – Hailed by many critics as Alfonso Cuaron’s masterpiece, the story based on his childhood in Mexico City was named best film at the ceremony. It also scored the prizes for film not in the English language, best director and best cinematography.

Rami Malek – The Bohemian Rhapsody star is now the presumptive winner of the Oscar after scoring the leading actor prize for his role as Freddie Mercury. He already has a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award in the bag and now appears to be on unstoppable path to Academy Awards glory.

Spike Lee – The director has been a force in the film industry for more than 30 years and finally won his first Bafta at the ceremony. He collected the gong for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman and jubilantly took to the stage declaring: “Brooklyn in the house.”

Losers

Richard E Grant – Not really a loser when he’s clearly having such a wonderful time on the awards trail, but it was hoped that Grant might finally get an award from Bafta for his turn as the grifter Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

On the red carpet with my family @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/P7QnvoGJrI — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 10, 2019

Vice – The film about former vice president Dick Cheney had racked up six nominations but landed just one, for film editing. The most conspicuous omission was Christian Bale, who was pipped to the leading actor post by the ascendant Malek.

Bradley Cooper – Already snubbed in the best director category at the Oscars, it was a disappointing night for Cooper and his directorial debut A Star Is Born. He was without his co-star Lady Gaga, who stayed in Los Angeles to perform at the Grammys, and left with just one gong, for original music.