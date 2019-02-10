Robbie Williams shares video of daughter singing

Robbie Williams has shared a rare video of his six-year-old daughter – which shows she might just be following in his footsteps as an entertainer.

The clip posted on Instagram shows Teddy, the star’s daughter with wife Ayda, facing away from the camera and singing a song to her famous dad.

Throwing in a couple of dance moves, she sings: “What does mummy and daddy do on Christmas?

“Daddy likes to fart and sleep in his bed!”

Williams sits in front of Teddy with a mug in his hand, laughing and nodding along.

“Some home truths coming out in the studio. Freestyle it, Teddy!” he captioned the video.

The performance impressed the star’s followers, with many noting Teddy’s vocal skill.

“She has some pipes!!!” said one person, while another posted: “She is going to rule that stage when she’s older.”

The couple are also parents to son Charlie, four, and daughter Colette, who was born last year via a surrogate.