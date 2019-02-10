James Argent tells of his pride as ‘The GC’ leaves Dancing On Ice

Gemma Collins’s boyfriend James Argent said she “made Dancing On Ice 2019”, as she was eliminated from the competition.

The reality star was given her marching orders on Sunday night after ending up in the skate-off for the first time, where she went head to head with Ryan Sidebottom.

“Congrats gemmacollins1 You made @dancingonice 2019!” Argent said on Twitter.

Congrats @gemmacollins1 You made @dancingonice 2019! You kept us entertained & GC fever swept the nation⭐️You dealt with so much pressure & stress, It was all eyes on you but you kept going & didn’t quit! You improved so much & worked so hard! You truly are the #RealityQueen? ? pic.twitter.com/PxkJjnhm8j — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) February 10, 2019

“You kept us entertained & GC fever swept the nation.

“You dealt with so much pressure & stress, It was all eyes on you but you kept going & didn’t quit!

“You improved so much & worked so hard! You truly are the #RealityQueen.”

Collins, who was paired with skater Matt Evers, had a tough time on the ITV show.

Advertising

She took a tumble earlier in the series, which she said affected her confidence.

It's been an incredible journey for @missgemcollins and @TheMattEvers, but now it's time to say a big goodbye to these two ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/wohiXwy5bM — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) February 10, 2019

She also had a falling out with judge Jason Gardiner when he said Collins had been channelling the late model Anna Nicole Smith instead of Marilyn Monroe, which she had been aiming for.

Collins then interrupted and accused Gardiner of selling stories on her.

Advertising

But they appeared to put their spat behind them on a recent episode, when Collins even agreed with some of the criticism Gardiner gave her performance.

She joked that they had “become sort of friends now”, and Gardiner quipped back: “I wouldn’t go that far.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.