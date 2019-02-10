I was twiddling my thumbs in LA, says Alex Kingston

Alex Kingston has said she was “twiddling my thumbs a bit” in LA but has not stopped working since returning to the UK.

The former ER and Doctor Who actress moved to London for family reasons two years ago.

“In America, you get to a place where you are of an age and are just not cast any more,” the 55-year-old told The Sunday Times Culture magazine, but added that things have improved.

Alex Kingston in Doctor Who (Jon Hall/BBC)

“Netflix and Amazon have actually done a lot to change the playing field, in terms of casting ethnicity, age, size – so it isn’t just ageism,” she said.

“It is that America is a much bigger pond, and you are a much smaller fish in that big pond.

“There are fewer roles for women past 50 so it is much more competitive — and the bigger fish tend to be the movie stars who aren’t getting their movie-star roles any more so they move to TV.”

Kingston is returning to the stage in the play Admissions.