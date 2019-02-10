Menu

Cynthia Erivo dazzles on Bafta red carpet in frothy fashion

Showbiz | Published:

The ceremony is being held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stole the show on the Bafta red carpet, turning heads in a stunningly skirted dress.

The actress – who is nominated for the the Rising Star Award – looked dazzling in the frothy creation, which had a purple accent around the hem to match her purple hair.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo (PA)

Thandie Newton caught of a few eyes of her own as she arrived at the ceremony in a stunning black and white dress with a voluminous skirt, and Amy Adams oozed old Hollywood glamour in a deep burgundy gown and sleek pulled back hair.

Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton (PA)
Amy Adams
Amy Adams (PA)

Other standouts in the fashion stakes included Glenn Close, who looked elegant in a long black dress with a peplum, and Laura Whitmore, who sparkled in a long silver and clay coloured dress.

Glenn Close
Glenn Close (PA)

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore (PA)

Viola Davis was sophistication itself in a form-fitting black dress with a large white bow detail worked into the neckline.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis (PA)

Maya Jama brought the drama in an eye-catching black dress which showed off her curves, while Millie Mackintosh channelled a Disney princess in delicate pale pink.

Maya Jama
Maya Jama (PA)
Millie Mackintosh
Millie Mackintosh (PA)

Eleanor Tomlinson also opted for pink, and looked fashion forward in her floor-length dress, which had a black panel from the waist to the ground.

Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson (PA)

Lily Collins made a statement in a deep blue dress with a sheer skirt and a matching jacket to keep out the cold.

Lily Collins
Lily Collins (PA)

Red carpet host Edith Bowman went for something a little more unusual – a long pink dress with a sizeable white ruffle at the throat.

The quirky gown had a vase of flowers beaded and embroidered on the bodice.

Edith Bowman
Edith Bowman (PA)

It was not just the ladies turning heads on the carpet – actor Timothee Chalamet also made a splash in a red and gold lame leopard print jacket.

Timothee Chalamet (PhotographerDavid Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock)

The Baftas are being held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Showbiz

