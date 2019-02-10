Baftas 2019: The facts and figures

Here are some of the key statistics from this year’s Bafta film awards:

– Alfonso Cuaron is the first person in history to win both the Bafta for best director and best cinematography. Both awards were for his film Roma.

– Mexican filmmakers have now won the Bafta for best director four times in the past six years: Cuaron for Gravity in 2014, Alejandro G Inarritu for The Revenant in 2016, Guillermo del Toro for The Shape Of Water in 2018, and Cuaron again for Roma in 2019.

– Mahershala Ali is only the fourth non-white winner in history of the best supporting actor Bafta. He won for his role in Green Book.

– The award for best actress remains the only one of the four acting categories never to have been won by a non-white performer.

– Rami Malek’s win for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody means the United States has drawn level with Britain in the total number of best actor awards each country has picked up to date: 23 each.

– It is the first time since 1996 that there have been British wins for best actress (Olivia Colman) and best supporting actress (Rachel Weisz) in the same year.

– It is the first time since 2012 that there has not been a British winner for best actor and/or best supporting actor.

– Rachel Weisz is the 50th person to win best supporting actress in the history of the awards. Of the winners, 23 – including Weisz – have been British.

– Across all the award categories, there were a total of 13 British wins – the same number as last year.