Bafta film awards winners in full
The Favourite and Roma were both successful.
The Favourite and Roma have won the top prizes at the Bafta film awards.
Here is a list of the winners in full.
Best Film
Roma
Outstanding British Film
The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Leading Actor
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Documentary
Free Solo
Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
Film Not in the English language
Roma
Original Music
A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Roma
Editing
Vice
Production Design
The Favourite
Costume Design
The Favourite
Make up & hair
The Favourite
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
Special Visual Effects
Black Panther
British Short Animation
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Letitia Wright
