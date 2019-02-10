Award-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker praises William and Kate

Award-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker has said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went the extra mile to honour her at the Baftas.

The long-time collaborator with Martin Scorsese received the Fellowship Award at the Bafta ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, where she was feted by royalty.

Schoonmaker, who applied her talents to Goodfellas and Raging Bull, said that William went to great lengths to pronounce the veteran editor’s name properly as she was honoured for her lifetime’s work.

A note was requested and passed to the royal to ensure he correctly greeted the editor.

She said: “He wanted to make sure he pronounced my name properly. My name is very difficult to pronounce. We wrote it down for him.

“It was very sweet of him, to make sure he pronounced it properly.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall. (Ian West/PA)

Schoonmaker also compared Kate to a skilled actress, the kind who would be a “dream” to direct, adding that the royal was “so centred in the part”.

After the Bafta ceremony, the editor was seen chatting with the royal couple on stage as winners posed for photos.