Amy Adams oozes glamour on Bafta red carpet

Amy Adams brought the glamour of old Hollywood to London as she arrived at the Baftas.

The US star, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Vice, looked stunning in a deep burgundy dress that was belted at the waist.

Adams, who wore her hair pulled back, accessorised with a sophisticated black brooch and long earrings.

Amy Adams (PA)

Red carpet host Edith Bowman went for something a little more unusual – a long pink dress with a sizeable white ruffle at the throat.

The quirky gown had a vase of flowers beaded and embroidered on the bodice.

Edith Bowman (PA)

Laura Whitmore sparkled in a long silver and clay coloured dress.

Laura Whitmore (PA)

The sleeveless gown had a high neck and a partly transparent panel at the waist.

Maya Jama brought the drama in an eye-catching black dress which showed off her curves.

Maya Jama (PA)

The Baftas are being held at the Royal Albert Hall.