Advertising
Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist undergoes open heart surgery
The surgery is said to have damaged his vocal cords.
Lindsey Buckingham underwent open heart surgery that left the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist with damaged vocal cords.
Buckingham’s publicist said in a statement that he experienced chest pains last week and was taken to the hospital where he had the life-saving procedure. He is recovering at home with his family.
The 69-year-old rocker’s wife, Kristen Buckingham, said on social media that it was unclear if the damage after the surgery is permanent.
She said the past year has been stressful, but she is thankful her husband is still alive.
Last year, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac after being kicked off the band’s new tour. The guitarist-songwriter is seeking his share of the tour income because he felt he was able to perform.
Fleetwood Mac disputes the allegations made by Buckingham.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.