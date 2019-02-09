Big Little Lies adds superfan Meryl Streep in new season

Meryl Streep’s self-claimed addiction to Big Little Lies had the bonus of turning the Oscar-winning actress into a star of the HBO drama’s second season.

“I loved this show. I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and don’t know about people — about family, about friends, about how we flirted with the mystery of things,” Streep said on Friday.

“I wanted to do it to be in that world. The world they created was amazing.”

In the seven-episode season beginning in June in the US, Streep plays Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste.

David E Kelley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep participate in the Big Little Lies panel (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

David E Kelley, who wrote both seasons, joked that the much-acclaimed Streep had to pass muster to get the role.

“We looked at Meryl’s demo reel,” Kelley told a TV critics meeting.

He noted that the character of Mary Louise was created by Liane Moriarty, whose novel Big Little Lies was adapted for the original season.

Advertising

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon return as executive producers and stars of the drama set in Monterey, California.

Returning co-stars Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley comprise the so-called Monterey Five circle, joined together by dark secrets.

“We had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together had a lot to do with it,” said Kidman, explaining the drama’s return.

Advertising

“Also, there was an enormous demand from the audience… It was generated by the audience, and the desire to see these people still in existence.”

She noted the rarity of a series with so many female leads — let alone produced by and, this season, directed by a woman, Andrea Arnold — and the cast said the camaraderie they enjoyed last season was repeated.

Asked who proved the best storyteller in their off-camera moments, Streep’s co-stars chorused, “Meryl!”

Streep modestly waved off the compliment, then added: “What happens in Monterey, stays in Monterey.”

Kelley, asked about the possibility of more Big Little Lies, said this season’s satisfying closure means “that will probably be it,” he said.

“That’s what you said last time,” a smiling Witherspoon replied.