The Specials are number one in the charts after 38 years

The Specials have climbed to the top of the charts with their first album of new material in 37 years.

Pioneers of the ska scene in the UK, the band’s new release Encore has made it to number one in the album charts.

It is the band’s first number one album, and the first time they have topped the charts since their classic track Ghost Town in 1981, and 39 years since their single Too Much Too Young became a number one.

The band was first formed in 1977 in Coventry, and the group has undergone numerous changes, including being renamed Special Aka in the early 1980s.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, The Specials said: “Recording the album has been one of the most amazing trips of our lives.

“What can we say? It couldn’t have been better timing. A real thanks to the fans who have stayed with us for all this time. We all share in this, thank you.”

The band made a name with their ska and rocksteady style, and for providing a musical backdrop to economic recession, urban decay and societal fracture in the early 1980s.

Terry Hall of The Specials in concert (Owen Humphreys)

After a week of intense promotion and signings with Specials fans, they have narrowly beaten their chart competition to top spot, by just over 1,000 sales.

According to the Official Charts Company, Busted’s latest album Half Way There came second in a week of resurgent bands.

The Greatest Showman cast recording remains in the album charts at number three, with another veteran performer Ian Brown making it to number four with Ripples.

London Rapper Fredo’s release Third Avenue came fifth in the album charts.

Ariana Grande remains at the top of the singles chart for the third week in a row with 7 Rings.

Ava Max is number two with Sweet But Pyscho.

Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger is number three, and Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man claimed number four with Giant.

Mabel secured her first number five single with Don’t Call Me Up.