Gregg Wallace: I’ll be provider when new baby arrives

Gregg Wallace has admitted he will not be pureeing baby food when he becomes a father again – his job will be “provider”.

The TV presenter, 54, and his fourth wife, Anna, are expecting their first child together.

Asked whether he will be mashing up food again, the MasterChef judge said plans had already been set out.

“I have looked at this,” he told the Press Association. “I’ve got my wife and my mother-in-law and my father-in-law at home.

“We’ve had the chat about what is expected of us because our life is about to change. It’s really good to have that chat.

“When I’m home, bear in mind during the month of January I got home once, for one day… I want to do bath time, feeding, nappy changing, the whole lot as much as I can.

“The reality is I’m not there… So we decided my role was provider. That was what was decided, with my mother-in-law and my wife!”

Wallace said: “You have got to sort out what’s right for you, not an idyll to be copied.”

MasterChef stars John Torode and Gregg Wallace (MasterChef)

And he added: “My wife chooses not to work, so does my mother-in-law.

“I said to them ‘I’m used to a certain level in the home. I’m expecting that to drop. Please don’t put yourselves under pressure… I’m expecting it to change…'”

MasterChef co-star John Torode said it was “great” that his fellow judge was “being honest” about his role when the baby arrives.

“I’m really pleased you have had that conversation”, he said of Wallace.

“There is this great expectation that everybody is now going to get really involved. It’s really difficult…

“One thing that we all know is we all have a part to play and what part is that going to be?”

Wallace and Anna, 32, met on Twitter in 2013 and married in August 2016 at a ceremony at Hever Castle in Kent.

They discovered that Anna was expecting just before they were due to start IVF, after two years of trying for a baby.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, actress Lisa Faulkner announced last month that she and Torode had got engaged, after the TV judge proposed to her on Christmas Day.

Torode told the Press Association that “love” sparked the engagement, six years after the pair began dating, saying: “I’m very excited, I’m a very lucky man.”

MasterChef returns on Monday February 11 on BBC One at 9pm.