Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe lead stars at Bafta bash

Stars were out in force for the Bafta Film Gala ahead of the prestigious prize ceremony.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, with Olivia Colman and The Favourite expected to sweep the awards.

Before the ceremony, leading figures from the world of the silver screen met in London at the fundraising event to support young talent through Bafta’s charity work.

Eleanor Tomlinson attending the 2019 BAFTA Film Gala (Ian West/PA)

Claudia Winkleman, left, and Joanna Lumley were at the event (Ian West/PA)

Sinead Cusack and Jeremy Irons attended (Ian West/PA)

Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston and Joanna Lumley were among the stars who attended the event at the Savoy Hotel.

Andy Serkis appeared with partner Lorraine Ashbourne, Eddie Redmyane walked down the red carpet with wife Hannah Bagshawe.

Michael Fox and Laura Carmichael also appeared at the gathering (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman and Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson made appearances at the event. Laura Carmichael and Michael Fox also attended the pre-award gathering.

The Bafta awards take place on Sunday, Feburary 11.