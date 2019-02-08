Danniella Westbrook: I would use 11 bags of cocaine a day if I had the money

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has said she would still be using “11 bags” of cocaine a day if she had the money.

The actress admitted she was still taking the drug every week during an emotional appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Westbrook said she wanted a chance at a “drug-free life”, telling Kyle the last time she had used was eight weeks ago.

But under questioning the soap star admitted she had taken cocaine in the last four days, before breaking down and crying.

Alternating between laughter and tears, she told Kyle: “Listen, if I had the money, I would be back to where I used to be, doing 11 bags a day. I’ll be straight up honest with you, I would.”

Westbrook, who played Samantha Mitchell in EastEnders, was gripped by an addiction which led to the erosion of her nasal septum. She received surgery to repair the damage.

She said her illness had made her “frightened to do loads and loads of drugs otherwise I probably would do as much as I was doing before and more”.

For those of you asking my good mate Jezza had me on his show which is being Aired in the morning & has kindly sent me 2 rehab for 3 months. I'm grateful & excited 2 have the chance 2 get the drug free life I had for 14years back. Thank u 4 ur support especially my @KJ_Artist ❤ https://t.co/D2m6LacjhP — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) February 7, 2019

During a special episode of the ITV programme, themed around the perils of fame, Westbrook expressed her exasperation at being labelled a “cokehead” by the press and people on social media, admitting she thought her reputation was unsalvageable.

She said: “I’m sick of getting bullied by people in the press and with trolls, and I try my best, you know what, I was 14 years clean.

“I could walk down Oxford Street with Jesus strapped to my back, you know, and people still would say ‘cokehead’. I could resurrect God and people would still say ‘cokehead’, because that’s the way it is.”

She also said she had experienced mental health problems in the week leading up to the show but did not think that excused her behaviour.

Westbrook revealed online on Thursday that she had filmed for the show, and been sent on a three-month rehab stint by the programme’s presenter.

The Jeremy Kyle Show airs on ITV weekdays at 9.25am.