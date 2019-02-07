Penny Lancaster says her volunteer police work gave Rod Stewart sleepless nights

Penny Lancaster said husband Sir Rod Stewart endured sleepless nights while she was fighting crime as a volunteer police officer for a reality TV show.

Model and Loose Women panellist Lancaster worked on the front line of law enforcement for Channel 4’s Famous And Fighting Crime.

The experience has led Lancaster, 47, to consider joining the force, but she admitted Sir Rod, 74, struggled to sleep while worrying about her out on the streets.

Penny Lancaster said her volunteer police work gave Sir Rod Stewart sleepless nights (Ian West/PA)

She told the Daily Mirror: “When he watched me head off into the unknown each shift, he was worried.

“I’d come home from a long shift at four in the morning and he couldn’t sleep until I got home safely.

“He did begin to worry when he heard some of the stories I had to deal with.”

During filming for Famous And Fighting Crime, Lancaster worked with Cambridgeshire police and at one point was confronted by a drug dealer who threatened to stab her.

Advertising

Mother-of-two Lancaster, who married Sir Rod in 2007, said the experience made her realise how underfunded the police are.

Famous And Fighting Crime also features Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle, comedian Marcus Brigstocke, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and TV presenter Katie Piper.

It begins on Channel 4 on February 11.