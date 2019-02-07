Luke Evans to read CBeebies bedtime story on Valentine’s Day

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans will read a CBeebies bedtime story on Valentine’s Day.

The Welsh actor will read I Love You Already by Jory John, illustrated by Benji Davies, on February 14.

The book tells the story of Bear, who loves nothing more than relaxing on his own but his best friend, Duck, has different ideas.

Luke Evans (BBC)

Evans, who was photographed in an armchair with plush versions of both animals on his lap under a blanket, said: “Filming CBeebies Bedtime Stories was such a pleasure – what a fun experience!

“I’m so pleased to bring these books to life for families all across the UK, and of course all my family’s and friend’s kids, and my own awesome godchildren.”

Evans follows in the footsteps of Natalie Dormer and Tom Hardy, who have both recorded Valentine’s Day bedtime stories.

CBeebies bedtime stories is on daily at 6.50pm.