Holly Willoughby in tears as Phillip Schofield gives her basket of puppies

Showbiz | Published:

The gift was an early birthday offering.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby burst into tears as she was surprised with a basket of puppies as an early birthday present.

The TV star was given the gift by This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield ahead of her 38th birthday on Sunday.

Willoughby was gifted four eight-week-old Pomeranian puppies in a basket adorned with balloons as the song Puppy Love played on the ITV show.

Bursting into tears as she picked one up, she said: “Oh my god they are so cute. That is just the cutest thing I’ve even seen.”

Schofield told her: “That is your present, you can play with them through the whole show,” although Willoughby expressed sadness that she would then have to give them back.

Schofield replied: “No, they are all yours. I’ve told Dan (Willoughby’s husband) and he’s fine with it.”

Willoughby told him: “He will not be fine with it. I can’t believe you made me cry over a puppy, that is the best thing ever.”

She added that she had recently dreamed that she got a puppy and named her Betsy, so would name the boy puppy Bertie.

